Siouxland family honor’s loved one through a memorial blood drive

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland family is honoring the death of a loved one by holding their first memorial blood drive in hopes of saving lives.

The mission of the Johnson family is to keep a tradition alive through turning tragedy in to hope.

Mallori Hoffert, a friend of Pete’s, explained why this drive is important to his memory.

“He was O negative which is the universal blood type and it was something that he would do on a regular basis every 8 weeks if he could,” said Hoffert.

It was a year ago this week that Pete died after an incident on historic 4th street.

His family is now taking steps to keep his memory alive with help from dozens of people who are stepping up to donate the gift of life at a time when the blood supply is dangerously low.

Clair DeRoin, the communications speaker for the LifeServe Blood Center, explained why this blood drive is a critical need for the Siouxland community.

“More than half of our blood types are in urgent or critical need which is scary because we’re the sole provider of blood to more than 120 in the tri-state area,” said DeRoin.

The event that included music, snacks, and fun activities also provided a way for loved ones to continue to move forward after an unthinkable loss.

It’s a celebration through a donation and the Johnson family is already planning next year’s drive.