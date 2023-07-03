SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Family fun often means sharing a meal but it’s important to keep the food out of the danger zone.

Most people know to cook meats to the required temperature to make it safe to eat but what happens after it’s served? Not refrigerating food can cause bacteria to grow and those burgers you grilled for lunch may not be good by dinner if not stored properly.

KCAU 9 spoke with Siouxland District Health about how to keep food safe.

“A lot of foods either need to be kept hot or kept cold and so when you’re just setting things out on a table for people to kind of graze on all day long or all afternoon, especially when it’s out in the heat, you want to make sure that food’s not sitting there for too long, either that or your keeping it cold,” said Michelle Clausen Rosendahl of Siouxland District Health.

Keeping foods out of the danger zone of 40 to 135 degrees is a good way of keeping bacteria growth at bay.