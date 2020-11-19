Siouxland designers decorate hotel suites for 2020 Holiday Tour of Homes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are a lot of changes coming to the holidays, but one Siouxland event is looking to make the most of it.

The Holiday Tour of Homes is moving into the newly renovated Warrior Hotel to help with social distancing. Instead of bussing groups around Siouxland to individual homes, five designers have decorated suites inside the hotel for groups of eight to enjoy.

“I don’t think it’ll be a whole lot different other than you’re just staying in one facility, I think it’s going to be a little bit easier of a tour for people that do, I just hope that they kind of take note and notice, maybe, we all kind of had the same red sofa to deal with,” said Marie Hofmeyer, of Holland House.

The Holiday Tour of Homes is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.