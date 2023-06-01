SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Starting this month, a born and raised Siouxland family will be embarking on a life-changing journey- by moving across the world to Tanzania, Africa. It’s all thanks to their involvement in Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries also known as STEMM.

“As we got involved with STEMM over the last year and a half or so, we found that STEMM had a really great thing going with building a relational bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania, mostly in the form of people coming from Siouxland to go on trips to Tanzania. But the relationship ship side of it has been so important and that’s something that we’ve been able to facilitate since we’ve been here,” said Kevin Brown.

Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries was created by Dr. Steve Meyer after he took a short-term medical mission trip to Tanzania and found, there was a lot of need in the area.

“Which then of course turned into 25 years later, what is it today which is medical mission trips of course but more importantly, education. They had a goal back then of trying to raise enough money around Siouxland to send 50 kids through high school, and to this date there’s been 12,000 kids sent not just through high school but also university, secondary school, university. Over the last couple of years, we’ve really been focused on, in addition to the scholarship, we’ve been focused on mentorship, life skills training, spiritual development, and those kinds of things,” Brown said.

As work continued, Tara and Kevin Brown decided, it was best if their family moved across the world to better develop the area and facilitate the relationship between Siouxland and Tanzania.

“We have a moniker, a motto at STEMM where we are spirit-led Christ-centered, and relationally driven, and sometimes that spirit-led part can really throw a wrench into things, especially for analytical, administrative people like us. Sometimes things just happen spontaneously. And the things that God have been doing in Tanzania and the volunteers from Siouxland that have been part of it over the years, it’s some really amazing stuff that’s happening,” Brown said.

If you ask the couple, they’ll tell you the decision was of course a difficult one to make. But their son’s simple words remind them of what’s important.

“I think my seven-year-old put it best. He said, ‘you know, I’m kind of sad that we’re going to be leaving my friends our family, but it’ll be worth it; it’s really exciting.’ so just as simple as that. I complicate things all the time, and just to hear the simplicity of, ‘yeah it’s sad, we’re going to miss our family and our friends, but it will be worth it.’ because there’s so many exciting things happening in Tanzania and to be a part of that for a period of time, every day, all day, is so exciting,” Brown said.