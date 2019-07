SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several Siouxland communities are receiving a financial boost that targets housing needs.

Almost 40 communities applied for grants totaling about $1.5 million.

In Siouxland, Carrol, Hawarden and Newell, as well as several others, will be getting aid.

In total, 29 Iowa communities were awarded $7.5 million in funds from the Community Development Block Grant.