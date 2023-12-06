SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking kicked off their “Light Up in Blue” campaign Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

This is the third year of campaign which invites businesses, organizations and individuals from across Siouxland to light up their spaces in blue during the month of January, which is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

According to a release, businesses set to participate so far include Downtown Partners Sioux City across 4th Street, Ho-Chunk Capital at 1016 4th Street, and Her Health Women’s Center at 5732 Sunnybrook Drive.

The coalition invites any Siouxland business, organization, or person to join in by lighting their space blue during January. Window signs explaining the campaign behind the blue light will be provided if requested.

“The Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking’s website states that their goal is “to work toward abolishing all forms of human trafficking through education, advocacy and collaboration.”

For more information, call the coalition at 712-281-4840 or send an email to scahtinc@gmail.com.