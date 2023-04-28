SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sad news in Siouxland as we learn that long-time educator and civil rights leader Flora Lee has passed away.

Flora Lee was 68 and was recently appointed as the executive director of Sioux City’s Women Aware organization.

Lee was previously a special education strategist and consultant for the Northwest Area Education Agency for 20 years.

She also held a position on the Sioux City school board for 12 years serving as both president and vice president.

Lee also served as the president of the Sioux City chapter of the NAACP.

KCAU 9 featured Flora Lee on our Black History Month special series, you can read more about her here.

We are currently unsure of any funeral arrangements and will provide an update when we know more.