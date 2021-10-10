Siouxland children take closer look at animals associated with Lewis and Clark’s journey

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Visitors at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center had the chance to learn about the animals on Saturday.

Children were invited to the center to learn about all the animals that Lewis and Clark encountered on their way during the Corp of Discovery. Bears, birds, and wolves were made into drawings and puppets.

Organizers said it’s a fun way for Siouxland children to learn about the journey.

“How do they make their habitat? What do they eat? Do they hibernate? So, they were really interested in to see what lives here and bringing that knowledge back home with them,” said Sara Olson.

On October 30, the center will be holding another event for visitors to create corn husk dolls. Admission to the next event is free, and the materials and snacks will be provided.