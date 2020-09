Friday will be a bit rainy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday looks to be much nicer with highs in the lower 70s with a few clouds. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

The UV index will be highest on Sunday, but even then it’ll probably be moderate. Mosquitoes will probably not be much of an issue thanks to the cooler air. Fire danger will be low since everything got soaked this week.