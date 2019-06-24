Siouxland business owners golf in Chamber event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Monday was a great day to hit the green, especially for some Siouxlanders.

The Chamber of Commerce had their golf outing for chamber members in Sioux City. It was the 27th year for the fundraiser.

The golf outing also let local business owners get to know fellow chamber members and talk about how to improve their businesses.

“But it’s really a great networking opportunity when you have all these different business come together and put them in a social setting where they get to relax a little bit, and of course there’s a little talking back and forth about your golf shot too, you know?” Barbara Sloniker said.

The Chamber Golf Outing had so many participants, the event spanned two courses with other golfers also participating out at Dakota Dunes.