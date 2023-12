SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 News will be participating in the 2023 Siouxland Broadcasting Career Fair tomorrow.

The career fair will take place Thursday, Sep. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Briar Cliff University Stark Student Center.

KCAU 9 will talk with any visitors about the career opportunities in the broadcast industry as well as give information about internships and job shadow opportunities.

KCAU 9 will be joined at the career fair with other Siouxland radio and TV broadcasters.