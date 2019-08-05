Siouxland boy makes giving contagious

One Siouxland kid's act of kindness grew into so much more.

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU)- One Siouxland kid’s act of kindness grew into so much more. Last Saturday during the Sac County fairs bonus auction Justin Rupnow decided to give 200 dollars of his earnings back to the fair.

The next thing he knew all his fellow club members were joining in.

“The two pigs I have this year, I love those pigs with a passion, they are just the best type of livestock you would want to have,” said Justin.

Justin Rupnow has been taking care of livestock and showing them at the Sac county fair for years, but this year he wanted to take it a step further.

“At the bonus auction we sell ribbons and we have buyers that bid up. I donated some of that money back to help raise money and after that a bunch of other 4H members FFA members who are also apart of it donated money too,” said Justin.

“He set the example and he didn’t have to talk and he wasn’t you know pumping people up crazy or whatever but he led by example,” said Larissa Rupnow, Justin’s mom.

When the auction was over the kids had raised over $20,000 for a new show ring and barn.

“If Justin wouldn’t have started it I don’t think anyone would have donated. There would have been so much more people who didn’t know that you could do it and so much more money that we wouldn’t have made,” said Emily Lidwing who donated $300 of her winnings.

“Yea same I don’t think it would have started if Justin didn’t donate,” said Dakota Powell, who donated all of his winnings totaling about $4,000.

“Tons of emotions were happening, I was just so happy that they were doing this out of the kindness of their own heart. They didn’t have to do this but they wanted to,” said Steph Erbelding, the Sac County Youth Coordinator.

Justin says he is still shocked that his small donation lead to so much more than he could have ever imagined.

“It just kinda happened,” said Justin.

Because of the kids many generous donations, plans for the barn are underway the board is meeting tomorrow to begin the whole process.