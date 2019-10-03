Siouxland Big Give raised record amounts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland donation drive has topped itself, and it’s only in its second year.

In a press release, the Siouxland Community Foundation said that Tuesday’s Siouxland Big Give raised $150 thousand from over 1,500 contributions that were made online and in person.

This is a 15% increase from last year’s Big Give donation drive.

The foundation said 24 organizations were able to raise over $1000 each.

The Siouxland Community Foundation started the Siouxland Big Give last year in honor of their 30th anniversary.

