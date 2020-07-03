Siouxland band members react to postponed Saturday In The Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend would have marked the 30th year local bands would have been able to showcase their talents at Saturday In The Park.

Band members spoke about how they’ve adapted to not being able to perform due to COVID-19.

Saturday In The Park typically brings in dozens of local bands and local artists. However, on the Fourth of July, the stages and crowds will look a lot different.

“It’s the biggest thing going on in Sioux City, and it draws a lot of people and everybody goes,” Ghostcat band member Alex Erwin said. Ghostcat has performed at the festival for two out of the five years they’ve been together. “Not even playing, even just being there. It’s something you look forward to every year. So, I think we’re all of bummed.”

For the last three decades, nearly 25,000 people from all over the country come together for a day of festivities, while local bands get a chance to show off their talents

“It was really unfortunate for the scene as a whole, both for the bands and the fans that wanted to be a part of the local music community,” Fall Of Kings band member Kendrick Fetterman said.

Despite not being able to perform for months and at one of the biggest festivals in town, artists used the time to adapt to new creative change.

“It’s allowed us to get back to our creative roots of exploring different things and basically finding new things to do,” Winter Wayfarer band member Collin Hop said.

“We started branching out to other hobbies like art and other stuff like that to try and cope with not being able to play music together because it’s a big part of everybody,” Fetterman said.

Saturday In The Park officials have not confirmed a rescheduled date as of yet but said they are aiming for either August or September.

Latest Stories