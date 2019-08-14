Sioux Gateway to temporarily close for runway reconstruction project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux Gateway Airport is closing for a few days as crews work to replace part of a runway.

The runway replacement is part of the 12/35 Runway Reconstruction Project.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m. the airport will be closed until Sunday night. It is just one of three temporary closures that will take place over the next month.

The full closures are as followed:

Thursday, August 15 from 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, August 23 from 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Once the project is complete, there will be 5.400 feet of new runway to the south and 1,000 new feet for an extension of Runway 35 and Taxiway C to the south. There will also be a new connector taxiway.