Sioux Gateway airport undergoes reconstruction on historic runway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (KCAU) The Sioux Gateway airport is undergoing construction to repair infrastructure on two busy runways. Mike Collett, the Sioux Gateway assistant manager, described the anticipation leading up to the project.

“Now we started the actual construction April 1st and planned almost 300 days of construction time,” said Collett.

The North runway at Sioux Gateway dates back to the 1940s when it was used during WWII for aircraft building and flight training. Larry Finley, the Mid-American museum director, shared the history of that ties into the airport.

“After Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941, the Army Air Corp division of the United States army, decided that this would make a fantastic B17 training facility,” said Finley.

But there’s nothing fantastic about the aging runway that needs massive updates.

“It all comes down to pavement condition as far as what’s safe for the aircraft that have to travel across. Right now the pavement has deteriorated beyond its useful life so it’s time to replace it,” said Collett.

But with improvements comes sacrifice and travelers will face delays and closures while repairs are made. In fact, the airport will shut down briefly through reconstruction.

Sioux Gateway is scheduled to be closed to flights from August 15th through the 18th and August 23rd through 25th. They will also be closed September 14th and 15th. Travelers with questions about flights should contact American Airlines.