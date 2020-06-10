Sioux County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in sexual assault investigation

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County’s Sheriff’s office is asking the public to help find a person connected to a sexual assault investigation.
Marvin Leobardo Cax-Agueda, 25, is described as 5-foot, 1-inch and 170 pounds. He drives an orange Dodge Dart.
They sheriff’s office said he is wanted on pending sexual assault charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office at 712-737-2280.
