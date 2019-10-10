Sioux County leaders accept All-Star Community Award for joint efforts on Sioux County Regional Airport

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux Center, City of Orange City, and Sioux County were honored for their joint efforts to create the Sioux County Regional Airport with a 2019 All-Star Community Award from the Iowa League of Cities.

The All-Star Community Awards are designed to acknowledge and encourage excellence and innovation in local government. The All-Star Award recognizes and shares Iowa’s best public service ideas and demonstrates those involved in local government are progressive, caring, and committed to their communities.

Sioux Center is one of three Iowa communities selected for this year’s All-Star award.

According to Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja, the new Sioux County Regional Airport, located about halfway between Sioux Center and Orange City, is a testament to 20 years of collaboration and vision for economic strength for the region.

“The development of the Sioux County Regional Airport is not only a great economical tool to recruit business and industry to our region, but it also provides the opportunity for existing businesses to expand and grow,” Wynja said.

Mayor David Krahling, City Manager Scott Wynja, Assistant City Manager Dennis Dokter, and community leaders from Orange City all accepted the honor at the Iowa League of Cities Annual Conference that was held in Dubuque on September 26.

The Sioux County Regional Airport opened about a year ago, routinely serves multiple jets each week, frequent charter flights, and heavy agricultural usage. Business jets that previously had to fly into Sioux Falls or other airports are now able to land on the regional airport’s runway and can use it in all weather, using instrument landing approaches. The airport’s maintenance and inspection services and pilot/ flight training are in demand.

There are also multiple businesses based on the airfield.