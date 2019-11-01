Sioux City’s Cone Park begins buildup for winter tubing season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Now that Halloween is over, winter will soon be hitting Siouxland and that means folks will be heading to Sioux City’s Cone Park.
The park is already hiring for its busy season. Park officials say that they hope to start making snow and be ready for visitors before Christmas. The park’s director telling us when Cone Park is packed, that’s when all the hard work pays off.
“You look around, and there are people on the ice and there are people on the hill and there’s laughter and kids running all over the concession stand is packed and you kinda just look around and see all these spaces being utilized the way they’re supposed to be and it’s rewarding,” said John Byrnes.
Though Cone Park is open year-round, some of the attractions like the tubing hill and ice rink need certain temperatures before folks can enjoy them.