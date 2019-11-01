Sioux City’s Cone Park begins buildup for winter tubing season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Trick or treat" - it's a saying we hear every Halloween. But where we're hearing it and how kids are doing it may be changing.

Traditional trick or treating takes place outdoors, kids going house to house collecting candy around the neighborhood. But more and more kids are gathering candy indoors or at trunk-or-treat events inside a single parking lot. Parents say these alternatives are safer for their kids and still allow them to take part in the holiday.