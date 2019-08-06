Sioux City woman wins $25,000 from lottery ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman won a $25,000 lottery prize on a scratch ticket her husband bought for her.

Keesha Parker, 47, scratched the “Wild Bingo” scratch game when she won the games’ top prize, according to a release from the Iowa Lottery. They said her husband, Kevin bought two tickets from Pronto Express on Highway 75 in Sioux City. Thwo two then each scratched a ticket later that night.

“I try to always pay it forward whenever we can,” Parker told officials on Monday. “I was surprised and happy at the same time, but I just knew that one day something good was going to happen for my family.”

She initisllay thought she only won $500. It was only when she scanned the ticket at the store did she realize the prize was worth more.

“I was teasing my husband just about a few weeks ago,” Parker said. “I said to him, ‘I’m going to hit the lottery before the summer’s over.’ So this isn’t the big one, but it’s good enough!”

Parker plans to save some of the winnings. She also plans to donate some to her church and buy back-to-school items for her grandchildren.