Sioux City woman convicted on charge involving 42 lbs of drugs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman pleaded guilty on Monday in court to drug conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Heather Sorgdrager, 41, of Sioux City, was convicted of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

During a plea hearing, the release stated Sorgdrager admitted to having methamphetamine in New Mexico that she was going to take back to Sioux City. New Mexico law enforcement found her and another person with more than 42 pounds of methamphetamine.

Sorgdrager hasn’t been sentenced yet, but she faces a minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a maximum sentence of up to life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and 5 years up to life of supervised release.

The case involves the Tri-State Drug Task Force, Sioux City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement United States Marshals Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.