SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City intersection will soon be seeing some improvements after Monday night’s city council meeting.

Council awarded and approved more than $150,000 with a 5-0 vote for the Outer Drive & Floyd Boulevard pedestrian crossing improvements project.

Sidewalk ramps will be removed and replaced. New pedestrian push buttons and signal heads will also be installed to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

“We need to make it a safer location, safer place and we’re going to be doing that with the improvements that we’re proposing for the intersection. Both traffic control, more control for pedestrians to cross the busy street, it’s a very very busy intersection.” Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore explained to KCAU 9.

Funding is provided by the general obligation bond. The anticipated start date is May 1, 2023, and it will take 30 days to complete.