Sioux City Litter Dash registration open until March 31

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are welcome to join the city to pick up litter on April 23.

Residents, businesses, schools, and community groups are invited to create a team for the Sioux City Litter Dash. The dash is meant to help clear litter from the community and environment.

Registration for this event is open until March 31. To register at this event, click here. Ten or more volunteers will be needed to create a team. On April 23 at 12:00 p.m., teams will meet at the Siouxland Expo Center. At the Expo Center, teams will receive complimentary lunch, gloves, and bags, and then each time will go to their assigned location.

If weather is too harsh for litter pickup, the event will be rescheduled for April 30.

Find more information on this website. Anyone with questions can call 712-224-6483 or email litterdash@sioux-city.org.