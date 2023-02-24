SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Three routes in Sioux City will be seeing some changes starting February 27. Two of the three changes are designed to help with access to elementary schools.

Route 5, the Riverside route, will change from Ross to Rebecca street. The city said in a press release that this will better serve Liberty Elementary School.

The change of Route 9, the South Sioux City route, will see westbound service on 9th street being rerouted onto Arbor Drive and the 33rd Street to B Street will be rerouted to G Street north of 33rd Street. These changes will allow the district to access Harney and Cardinal Elementary Schools, respectively.

The final route with changes will be Route 7, the Council Oaks route. This route will now run in an out-and-back fashion along West 4th Street and also Riverside Boulevard. According to the press release this new routing system will eliminate the overlap between Route 7 and Route 5.

Those with questions about service on fixed routes can call Sioux City Transit Dispatch at 712-279-6404. Those with questions about Paratransit should call 712-279-6919. City buses run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also run Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no services on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.