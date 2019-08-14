Sioux City transit bus encourages recycling

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One way to be environmentally friendly is to use public transit.

Now a Sioux City transit bus is reminding people to recycle.

A specially wrapped city transit bus was unveiled on Tuesday. The bright yellow and green bus, sponsored by City Environmental Services and The Environmental Advisory Board will have various route designations throughout the city over the next 12 months. The goal is to increase local recycling.

“Fridge magnets, go to events, we hand out brochures, we talk to people one on one and what better than a moving billboard to help get the word out,” said Carrie Radloff of the Sioux City Environmental Advisory Board.

Sioux City offers curbside recycling for plastic, cardboard and paper products and aluminum, but glass is not accepted at curbside.