Sioux City to begin water flushing maintenance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- On Monday, the Sioux City Utilities Department will begin flushing fire hydrants in the city.

The city said this is necessary to clear the water in all fire hydrants. The will begin flushing hydrants on Indian Hills and from there move westward towards Riverside.

The city said it is important to flush hydrants to keep water from getting stale, to maintain water quality, and to reduce the additional demand for chlorine. It also ensures that the hydrants are in good working condition, or if they are in need of maintenance.

While hydrants are being tested, water pressure might temporarily drop, and you might see some discoloration in your water.

If you find the water is discolored the City advises to run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If the water does not clear wait a few minutes and re-run the water. If the water is not cleared after several hours, call the Utilities Division at 279-6164. Avoid washing clothes until water has cleared.