Sioux City third-grader collecting teddy bears to be given to less fortunate kids for Christmas

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – They might not be as lively as a puppy, but one local girl is hoping a teddy bear will be just as comforting for siouxland kids.

This year for Christmas third-grader Nola Rubel of Sioux City is asking people to donate new teddy bears so they be donated to local organizations working with kids.

Wednesday the nine-year-old picked around a dozen bears at First Presbyterian Church. The bears will eventually be given to kids at Boys and Girls Home and The Ronald McDonald’s House.

nola calls her campaign, a Beary Merry Christmas and she hopes to collect 250 bears in time for Christmas. If you would like to help out, just call 712 253-1866 to donate a new teddy bear.

We’ll be following Nola’s progress and talk with with her when she shares her bears with area youngsters

