Sioux City teens facing felony charges after stealing skateboard during robbery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three teenagers were charged with felony robbery Tuesday after taking a skateboard from a victim.

Court documents said that Southern Hills Mall Security reported a people fighting over a skateboard Tuesday around 5:21 p.m.

The victim told officers that he was assaulted and their skateboard deck was taken by several individuals.

After locating the suspects, officers noticed they were acting aggressive, also noting they exhibited signs of fleeing, so they detained them. One suspect, 18-year-old Donavan Hudson, said the victim owed one of them $30 and took the skateboard deck in retaliation. The victim tried to get the board back when a female suspect then sucker-punched the victim.

All three suspects were charged with second-degree robbery, class C felonies. The two juveniles were taken to juvenile detention. Hudson was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.