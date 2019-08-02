Sioux City teachers show off their Future Ready Iowa projects

The Sioux City Community School District is preparing it’s Future Ready Iowa classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Teachers presented the projects they developed over the summer months that will incorporate the new program into the classroom.

The Future Ready Program focuses on using technology, building the right infrastructure, and bringing classrooms into the future. For one kindergarten teacher, that means teaching her students Spanish with the help of iPads and videos.

“We’re using technology for a source for them to hear the language. Especially if they’re not used to hearing Spanish at home. They’re able to look at the videos, listen to the videos, alphabet videos, songs. Children learn best with songs especially at such a young age, ” teacher Yesenia Macias said.

Students in Sioux City will head back to the classroom on August 23.