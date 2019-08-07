Sioux City teachers get special training as school year nears

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

Siouxland teachers are getting ready for the school year with new training to help them better understand student’s mental health.

The Sioux City Community School District is at the end of its summer CHAMPS training. 300 local teachers are participating in the program this fall. The program helps teachers put procedures into the classroom that can help students and help teachers monitor student behavior.



“So some of the things that were talked about were the setting up classroom rules that are clearer, how to provide positive feedback to students, and how to manage minor disruptions so that it doest escalate into something larger,” said Kim Buryanek of the school district.



This is the first year the district has offered the 3-month training program.