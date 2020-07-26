Sioux City schools hold graduation ceremonies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After months of uncertainty because of COVID-19, Sioux City high school seniors had the chance to walk down the aisle for graduation.

As per tradition, all three of the Sioux City Community High Schools held their commencement ceremonies on the same day, but unlike most years, they were held at each respective school. To keep group sizes small, organizers rotated the crowd of seniors and family. Each group heard a small farewell from school administrators.

“And wish them success…I’m so thankful to have had this opportunity with the ones that are able to come…to say thank you and goodbye properly, but to really watch them as they leave here and look for that next series of achievement they will make, because this truly is just the beginning,” said Dr. Paul Gausman, superintendent of Sioux City Public Schools.

Although only 25% of the graduating class attended the ceremonies Saturday, school administrators still wish all members of the class of 2020 a bright future.