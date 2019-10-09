Sioux City school organization receiving statewide recognition for Gay-Straight Alliance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City high school organization is being honored for its work with gay students.

The East High School Gay and Straight Alliance is receiving statewide recognition at the 10th Annual Iowa Safe Schools Spirit Award as Gay-Straight alliance of the year.

“People are recognizing the hard work we put into our schools to get recognized that we are part of East High and that there are gay students in Siouxland and we just want to be treated the same as everyone else,” Krystina Alveraz of East High Gay-Straight Alliance said.

Alvares says more students are becoming aware of the alliance and members already have several fundraising projects planned for the school year.