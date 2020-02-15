Sioux City School District one of the most diverse in the state

The Sioux City Community School District is one of the most diverse school districts in the state of Iowa.

According to district documents on the Iowa government’s website, in 2018, 52% of the Sioux City Community School District’s student population were people of color.

Christian Rubio is a senior at North High School and is a student that represents the district’s diversity. He moved to Sioux City from Ecuador just five years ago.

Christian said since arriving here, he’s had access to ESL and college-level classes that have challenged him and put him on the college track.

“In my country, you don’t see that much support. So when I came here to the U.S. I started building that idea of wanting to be successful I knew my parents came here for a reason so I had to prove to them I can be successful,” Rubio said.

Tori Albright is the world language program coordinator for the Sioux City Community School District. She said education in this country is for everyone regardless of where you come from.

“We give free access to education to all and we don’t turn any one away. Many parents share with me that’s why they uprooted their life to come here was so their child could go to college and have a better future,” Albright said.

Research done by The Hechinger Report points to Sioux City’s meat packing industry as the main factor in the area’s high diversity. While Rubio hasn’t chosen a college yet, he says wherever he ends up, he owes it all to his parents and his schooling.