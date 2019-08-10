Sioux City Railroad Museum offers free day for families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -The Sioux City Railroad Museum opened their gates to Siouxland for a free day of history and it’s tracks.

Tj Obermeyer, the deputy director of the Sioux City Railroad museum, explained what the free day provides to Siouxland.

“It basically gives people that otherwise wouldnt be able to come out, an opportunity to come out and see what we have out here,” said Obermeyer.

Dozens of families were able to see and experience the renovated Milwaukee Road museum and all of it’s family friendly activites.

“We have two train rides that we got for people on a daily basis and we have a miniture train called a Grand Scale. It makes an almost a mile loop around our complex,” said Obermeyer.

As families ride through the museum, they’re explained the history of the railroads in Sioux City and how the different trains play a major role in our country.

“Sioux City got its real major growth spirt once the railroads came to town and we had a huge stock yards here in Sioux City. At one point Siouix City was the 10th largest railroad center in the Unites States in the 20s and 30s,” said Obermeyer.

While the event was free, donations were accepted in hopes of keeping this museum running and to keep giving families a blast from Sioux City’s past.