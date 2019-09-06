Sioux City Public Schools Foundation looks to fight student hunger

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is asking for the public’s help to fight against hunger in the classroom and other equity issues facing the students in the school district.

The foundation is asking the public to go out and eat at a participating restaurant on September 10. Partnering restaurants will then donate a portion of their sales that day to the foundation.

In the Sioux City Public Schools, there are roughly 500 students who are homeless in the district and 70% of the student population qualify for free or reduced meals.

The restaurants that are participating are:

Alicia’s Taco Dome

Bar Louie

Brightside Café

Buffalo Alice

Burger King (all Sioux City locations)

Chick-fil-A Sergeant Road

Chick-fil-A Southern Hills Mall

El Fredo’s Pizza

Hy-Vee (Hamilton, Gordon Dr. & Sergeant Rd.)

Navarrete’s (Hwy. 75 & Riverside Blvd.)

Trattoria Fresco

Table 32

The deal lasts all day long and includes take-out and delivery orders.

Kari Treinen, Foundation Executive Director, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us more about the Fighting Hunger in the Classroom initiative.