Sioux City Public Museum announces all-new Kid’s Days 2021 activities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum announced new activities for the upcoming Kid’s Days 2021.

According to a release, the museum’s social-distanced program for preschool-aged children continues into the new year with all-new Kid’s Days 2021 activities on the second Saturday of the month through the spring.

Launched in response to the pandemic, the free family activity provides a packet of themed craft materials to complete at home along with an optional self-directed Museum activity for the family group. Held from 10 a.m. to noon, the January 9 session features Pioneer Fun and the February 13 session features a Valentine’s Take and Make theme. Quantities of the free packet are limited.

Masks and face coverings, as well as social distancing, are required in all city buildings by members of the public. Hand-sanitizing stations are available.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or you visit the Sioux City Museum website.