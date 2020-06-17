Sioux City pools implementing safety precautions for reopening

In less than a week Sioux City pools will again welcome swimmers back into the water. This, after an extended closure because of the Coronavirus.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In less than a week, Sioux City pools will again welcome swimmers back into the water. This is after an extended closure because of the coronavirus.

The summer heat has finally hit Siouxland and starting next Monday people will finally be able to take a splash in the water.

“My child actually just found out about it this morning that the pools are going to reopen, and this child was as happy as can be. I don’t think I’ve seen a big smile on her face in a really long time,” said Jessica Campfield from Sioux City.

“It’s already getting hot. We’re excited to welcome people back and cool off,” Byrnes said.

John Byrnes is the recreation supervisor for Sioux City Parks and Recreation. He says public pools will be implementing many new safety precautions due to COVID 19.

“Social distancing around the pool while being in the water as well as mask-wearing outside of the pool but not in the water where there are other risks for having something covering your face. So you know, hand hygiene and all the basic things that we have been talking about for months now. We’re going to try to do that and enforce that here to keep people safe while they are enjoying the sun,” Byrnes said.

“The school kids need something to do and it’s a fun way for them to still see their friends but in an appropriate way,” said Shijan Shine, who lives in Sioux City.

Parks and Recreation will be training lifeguards and staff to clean commonly used areas frequently and encourage social distancing in and around the pool.

“I think people know that this is a severe thing so they are keeping caution in their actions and there for they are going to have a good result,” said Shine.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation says they plan to remain flexible as the COVID situation changes throughout the summer.