SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department has issued a reminder saying to make sure you’re properly parking your vehicle during a Snow Emergency.

Due to incoming weather, a snow emergency will go into effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday.

Snow emergencies usually result in parking rules citizens need to follow. In Sioux City, leaving a vehicle on an emergency snow route is prohibited. These streets are marked by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Additionally, vehicles should be parked on the even-numbered side of the street on Saturday and the odd-numbered side of the street on Sunday. Vehicles must be moved from one side to the other by 7 a.m.

The odd/even parking rule will begin being enforced beginning Saturday at 7 a.m.

Sioux City police are still working to get vehicles towed from the last snowstorm and said that they have towed more than 60 vehicles since Tuesday.

The Sioux City snow emergency map can be found here. For a full list of snow emergencies in the Siouxland area, click here. You can find additional snow-related information here.