SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Heavenly Martin has been missing since May 2. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s website, Martin is a 5’6″ female with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

“We believe she is still in the Sioux City area,” a family member told KCAU 9 in an email.

Anyone who has any information about Martin’s whereabouts should contact the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6960.