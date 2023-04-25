SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Social media company Snapchat released its new artificial intelligence feature last week and not everyone is on board.

The new A.I. chatbot is now on users’ friend list and can be asked a number of questions and allows users access to new options with the app. However, some law enforcement are warning the feature has access to a lot of personal information. Information that can be used against users, like location data, audio recordings and A.I. imaging.

KCAU 9 spoke with Sioux City Police about the technology.

“But always make sure you monitor it as a parent because it can get scary, it can get dangerous and you don’t know who’s out there lurking on kids these days,” said Sioux City Police Sergeant Thomas Gill.

The app can be disabled by clicking the “My A.I.” chat, much like a person would for other users on the app.