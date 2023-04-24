SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland students will get chance to see what is like to be a police officer this summer.

The Sioux City Police Department is accepting applications to their annual Youth Police Academy. During the academy teens will get hands-on experience with many of the aspects of being an officer such as K-9 handling, driving a police cruiser and many other facets of the job.

“It’s just a lot of fun, officers have fun, the kids have fun. It’s just a great way for the kids to interact with the police. Maybe they’ve never met a police officer or seen actually what they do,” Gill said.

The program is free and students who are interested in the program should speak with their school counselor about signing up. Applications close May 5 and the program starts May 30.