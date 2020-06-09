Sioux City Police continue to consider body cameras

Right now, Sioux City police officers don't wear body cameras because they don't have any. But, they say, that doesn't mean they are against them, they just need to find the money to buy them.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –Floyd’s death sparking several protests in Sioux City. At some of those protests, petitions were circulated calling for Sioux City police officers to wear body cameras.

Right now, Sioux City police officers don’t wear body cameras because they don’t have any.

But, they say, that doesn’t mean they are against them, they just need to find the money to buy them.

“We do implore and we do ask that the city council as well as the city of Sioux City figure out a way to make this happen I think that people the community people in the community will feel a lot safer knowing that all officers do have those body cameras,” Sioux City NAACP President Ike Raymond said.

While the Sioux City Police Department currently does not own body cameras, Lt. Christ Groves said the department is for them.

“Point blank, it’s a financial thing. So a lot of times in any city budget, in any county budget, no matter what it is, you did these products out, so you are always looking for the cheapest price. Well, the cheapest product isn’t always the best product,” said Groves.

The Sioux City Police Department has to financially consider the cost of cameras, software, cloud storage, and an employee to redact minors and victims in certain cases.

“We try to do as much as we can, so we are not here to hide anything. We’re not here to keep information from folks, so anything we can do to just kind of show that we are willing to do,” said Groves.

“I believe that Sioux City is one of the last ones to not have body cams, so it’s very important, especially in an unrested season like we are in, we need body cams,” Monique Scarlett, founder of Unity in the Community, said.

Raymond said he not only disagrees with efforts in other cities to defund their police departments but want to help Sioux City Police get the cameras they need.

“In terms of defunding the police absolutely not at the end of the day we need the police department we need the police force people want to feel safe and be protected we know that at the end of the day they do have a theme that says protect and serve we can’t expect protection if they don’t have funding,”said Raymond.

Local activists and Sioux City Police are continuing to meet and work towards a positive change in the community.