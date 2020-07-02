Sioux City Police assist feds with search warrant for out-of-state homicide suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police are working with federal agents to find a suspect in relation to an out-of-state murder.

According to officials, around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Sioux City Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) served a search warrant in the 700 block of Center Street looking for a fugitive that is wanted for murder in another state. The suspect is believed to be possibly armed.

The people in the house were detained while officers searched for the suspect. They did not locate the individual.

Authorities reported that officers located a different person with outstanding warrants for Absence from Custody. They took Kenneth Thompson, 39, into custody.

The USMS continues to search for the wanted homicide suspect and follow up on leads on his possible whereabouts. Because of this, the fugitive’s name will not be released at this time.

