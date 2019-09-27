Sioux City planning for another Fall Fest event

The 8th Annual Fall Fest will bring an extra day of activities to the Sioux City area in 2019! The popular family-friendly festival will entertain locals and visitors on Friday, October 11, Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13. Held the second weekend of October, Fall Fest 2019 will offer three full days of fun designed for residents and visitors to enjoy the fall season, spend time with friends and family, and showcase Sioux City attractions.

Many fall-themed events are planned, including pumpkin decorating, mask making, haunted houses, hayrack rides, games, scavenger hunts, tasty fall treats, costume contests, and trunk-or-treat events. Additional activities include ice skating, a drive-in movie, rock climbing, bouncy houses, children’s craft activities, live music, hockey, and much more. Many attractions are free or offering reduced admission along with special fall programming.

Fall Fest Coordinator Anne Westra said, “We are excited to expand Fall Fest to offer even more entertainment options this year! With more than two dozen locations offering activities throughout the community, you’re sure to fill your days with plenty of activities.”

For a complete list of participating organizations, event details and contact information, go to www.VisitSiouxCity.org and click on the Fall Fest graphic or specific date on the calendar.