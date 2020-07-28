Sioux City pedestrian bridge design to be gifted to city

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – What’s shaping up to be the centerpiece of the Chris Larsen Park Project is entering its design phase and without a cost to the city.

On Monday night, Sioux City City Council members deleted a prior agreement with Smith-Group to create designs for a pedestrian bridge planned for the park, but that’s not bad news.

The agreement had been deferred three times due to the nearly $60,000 price tag.

Now, officials with Smith-Group said they’ll provide additional help to get the pedestrian bridge and the Chris Larsen Park Project closer to completion.

“The architects that we’re working with now volunteered to coordinate the funding sources that would be available for the pedestrian bridge. They’re going to look at the very initial concepts of where it would be located, and they’ve offered to do that as a service to the City of Sioux City,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore.

In an unrelated matter, council members also deleted an agreement with an independent contractor to provide airport management services at Sioux Gateway Airport.

The council said it is still waiting on additional paperwork from the contractor.