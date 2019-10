2018 Ford F-150 police say was involved in S. Alice Street shooting on Thursday.

Dark colored 2006-2008 Toyota Camry Solara police say was also involved in shooting.

Sioux City police are asking for the public’s help finding two vehicles involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.



The two cars that may be involved are a white 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a dark colored 2006-2008 Toyota Camry Solara. Both pictures were taken from a resident’s security camera.

Police say the truck was chasing the car along South Alice street, firing at each other. Anyone with information on this matter are asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712- 279-6440