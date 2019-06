Authorities have identified the man killed after a motorcycle crash in Sioux City Tuesday.

The Sioux City Police Department said that Thomas Oleson, 23, of Sioux City, died after the crash happened at the 3100 block of Memorial Drive Tuesday around 5:40 p.m.

They said that Oleson was driving the motorcycle which was going at a high rate of speed before leaving the road and hitting a light pole.

Oleson was taken to MercyOne where he latere died due to his injuries.