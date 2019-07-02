Sioux City PD: Autopsy complete on child, waiting for results

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department said that the autopsy has been completed Tuesday of a baby that died over the weekend after being found unconscious in a hot car.

The police said that even though the autopsy has been completed, they are waiting for the results from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Authorities were notified Sunday afternoon of a 16-month-old girl in a vehicle. They found the girl in the vehicle unconscious. After being taken to UnityPoint Hospital where she later died.

They said that they are not sharing any details at this time but will update as information can be released.