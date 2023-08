SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Children will have an opportunity for food games and giveaways next week.

The pop-up park back to school party in the park event will take place on August 8 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Riverside Park. The event is sponsored by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

There will be free hotdogs, chips, and drinks for the first 200 attendees. The event will also feature games, giveaways and bounce houses for kids to play in.