Sioux City parks start reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People wanting to head to the park can do so.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation began a phased re-opening of certain facilities Monday, including Bacon Creek dog park where some dog owners were eager to return.

Dow ownere Sabrina Chappel said she used to go to the dog park about four days a week.

“It’s really ecxciting to see them be a little free. Dogs have a lot of energy, most of them do and that’s all they really want to do. So to keep them cooped up or just walks around the neighbor, sometimes isnt enough,” Chappel said.

Cook Park skate park, public tennis courts and athletic league fields are also open to the public with social distancing recommended.